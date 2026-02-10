'It affects my family' Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior opens up on becoming a social media meme

Liam Rosenior has barely had time to pause for breath during a whirlwind start to life at Chelsea.

It is exactly one month since the Blues manager oversaw his first game, a 5-1 FA Cup win at Charlton Athletic, and tonight's Premier League clash with Leeds United will already be his 10th match in charge.

Rosenior has managed Chelsea in four competitions, guiding them to the last 16 of the Champions League and experiencing a Carabao Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Arsenal, while he also became only the second English manager in Premier League history - after former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare - to win his first four games in charge.

'It affects my children and my parents' Liam Rosenior opens up on social media ridicule

Rosenior has enjoyed a promising start to life at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosenior has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure, with those two defeats by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup the only blots on an otherwise perfect record.

But the 41-year-old has had a rocky ride off the pitch, having become the subject of online ridicule for his mannerisms and a poor piece of control in the dugout against the Gunners last week.

Still laughing at Liam Rosenior’s first touch last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/xdz1v6o1nrFebruary 4, 2026

Rosenior has been labelled 'LinkedIn Liam' following some of his quotes in press conferences, while memes have been created comparing him to David Brent, Ricky Gervais' character in The Office, and Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners.

The Blues boss revealed he is aware of the mockery but insists it doesn't affect him - even if his family don't quite see it the same way.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The reason I know this is because I've got teenage children," Rosenior told The Guardian.

"They're on social media. It affects them. It affects my parents, it affects my family. But I knew walking in to this job it was going to happen. It's normal.

"When you're prepared for it, it makes you smile. I'm a confident person. If you're affected by things like that, you shouldn't be in this job."

Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as Chelsea manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I quite enjoy it, to be honest. I didn’t help myself with my first touch at Arsenal. But that comes with the territory.”

Rosenior previously managed French top-flight club Strasbourg, who are owned by the same BlueCo ownership group as Chelsea, and was appointed at Stamford Bridge following Enzo Maresca's departure on New Year's Day.

The former Hull City boss will have been aware of the greater scrutiny involved with taking the top job at Stamford Bridge, but insists he will never change.

"I'm not afraid to be myself," Rosenior added. "If I wear glasses, if I sound a little bit over the top when I speak, or articulate myself in a certain way, or I don't look like a manager, it doesn't bother me at all."