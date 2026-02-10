'It affects my family' Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior opens up on becoming a social media meme
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has addressed the social media memes comparing him to popular British TV comedy characters
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Liam Rosenior has barely had time to pause for breath during a whirlwind start to life at Chelsea.
It is exactly one month since the Blues manager oversaw his first game, a 5-1 FA Cup win at Charlton Athletic, and tonight's Premier League clash with Leeds United will already be his 10th match in charge.
Rosenior has managed Chelsea in four competitions, guiding them to the last 16 of the Champions League and experiencing a Carabao Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Arsenal, while he also became only the second English manager in Premier League history - after former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare - to win his first four games in charge.
'It affects my children and my parents' Liam Rosenior opens up on social media ridicule
Rosenior has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure, with those two defeats by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup the only blots on an otherwise perfect record.
But the 41-year-old has had a rocky ride off the pitch, having become the subject of online ridicule for his mannerisms and a poor piece of control in the dugout against the Gunners last week.
Still laughing at Liam Rosenior’s first touch last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/xdz1v6o1nrFebruary 4, 2026
Rosenior has been labelled 'LinkedIn Liam' following some of his quotes in press conferences, while memes have been created comparing him to David Brent, Ricky Gervais' character in The Office, and Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners.
The Blues boss revealed he is aware of the mockery but insists it doesn't affect him - even if his family don't quite see it the same way.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"The reason I know this is because I've got teenage children," Rosenior told The Guardian.
"They're on social media. It affects them. It affects my parents, it affects my family. But I knew walking in to this job it was going to happen. It's normal.
"When you're prepared for it, it makes you smile. I'm a confident person. If you're affected by things like that, you shouldn't be in this job."
"I quite enjoy it, to be honest. I didn’t help myself with my first touch at Arsenal. But that comes with the territory.”
Rosenior previously managed French top-flight club Strasbourg, who are owned by the same BlueCo ownership group as Chelsea, and was appointed at Stamford Bridge following Enzo Maresca's departure on New Year's Day.
The former Hull City boss will have been aware of the greater scrutiny involved with taking the top job at Stamford Bridge, but insists he will never change.
"I'm not afraid to be myself," Rosenior added. "If I wear glasses, if I sound a little bit over the top when I speak, or articulate myself in a certain way, or I don't look like a manager, it doesn't bother me at all."
James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo. He has spent the past three years as a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers and started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.