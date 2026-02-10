Quiz! Can you name the West Ham line-up from their last-ever game at Upton Park?
The Hammers faced Manchester United in their final outing at their former home
In 2016, West Ham United played at Upton Park for the final time.
They hosted Manchester United in May of that year, and looked to be heading for defeat when Anthony Martial notched a second-half brace in just over 20 minutes, but came back to win 3-2. Those three Hammers scorers will remain nameless for now, as we want you to name West Ham’s starting line-up from that game. We’ve given you the positions, and a hint on how long each name is.
There’s no time limit, but we have added a clock, so you can pit yourself against your friends. Be sure to let us know in the comments how fast you got it done.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.