How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds: Live streams & TV details as Blues look to creep back into the top four

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds today in the Premier League as the Blues look to continue their quest for a top-four spot, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea can thank Cole Palmer for his part in their success at Wolves over the weekend, with the England international scoring a hat-trick in the 3-1 win.

Leeds continued their solid home form with theit own 3-1 success, against Nottingham Forest, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting again.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds in the UK

Every Premier League game from Matchweek 26 will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Chelsea vs Leeds be shown live on TNT Sports 4 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds from anywhere

Out of the country when Chelsea vs Leeds is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds in the US

Chelsea vs. Leeds is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Leeds through Stan Sport.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Premier League preview

Liam Rosenior's men are back in the hunt for an automatic place in next season's UEFA Champions League, and if they carry on playing as they did at Molineux over the weekend, it should be an easy ride from here.

Star man Palmer has missed a huge chunk of the season, with his hopes of playing for England at the 2026 World Cup hanging in the balance. The ex-Man City man netted a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over the Old Gold on Saturday, which will go a long way to restoring faith that he can play a huge part for Thomas Tuchel's men this summer.

Reece James missed out in the Midlands with illness, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues' captain returns to face Leeds on Tuesday evening. Andrey Santos is said to have also picked up a swollen ankle in the win against Rob Edwards's side, but should be okay to play.

Leeds are looking good despite early-season woes they may be in the mix for relegation, but another huge win against Nottingham Forest over the weekend has evaded those fears once more.

The Whites are now comfortably six points from safety with 13 games to go, the same margin Tottenham find themselves from the relegation places for a little bit of added perspective.

Calvert-Lewin took his Premier League tally to ten with another goal against the Tricky Trees on Friday night, with chatter still suggesting Tuchel could perhaps call upon the former Everton man to book his place to the US, Mexico and Canada later this year.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Leeds

We expect this to be tight given the recent form of both sides. Leeds will take the lead, with Chelsea to fight back in the second half and claim another win for Rosenior.