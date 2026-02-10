TNT Sports announces new platform to watch Premier League and Champions League with launch date revealed

TNT Sports has announced a new streaming home for its football coverage in the UK

TNT Sports has been a fixture of the UK football landscape for well over a decade.

The channel launched in 2013 as BT Sport and began showing live Premier League games in the 2013/14 season, before adding Champions League and Europa League coverage two years later.

Now, TNT Sports has announced a major broadcasting change that will affect the way fans watch the biggest competitions.

TNT Sports announces new platform for Premier League coverage

Laura Woods joined TNT Sports following the channel's rebrand in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is less than three years since TNT Sports replaced BT Sport, with former talkSPORT presenter Laura Woods leading the channel's Champions League coverage in its new era.

The move saw Discovery+ unveiled as the place to stream TNT Sports online, but that will change again next month.

TNT Sports hosts Champions League coverage in the UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

TNT Sports has announced that HBO Max will become its streaming home when the service launches in the UK and Ireland on Thursday, March 26.

From that date onwards, fans will have to download the HBO Max app or go to HBOMAX.com to continue streaming TNT Sports and sign in using their existing Discovery+ login details.

The TNT Sports package on HBO Max will cost £30.99 per month, which is no change to the price of streaming its channels on Discovery+.

In a statement, TNT Sports said: "The service will offer subscribers a standalone TNT Sports plan or ability to purchase alongside select HBO Max plans, providing fans with the ultimate sports streaming experience that includes innovative in-app features across key sports and events - putting fans in control of how they watch."

A total of 52 Premier League games will be broadcast on TNT Sports across the 2025/26 season, including all 10 matches taking place between tonight and Thursday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be live on TNT Sports when they visit Brentford on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week's eye-catching games include Chelsea's clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge tonight, Sunderland's home game against Liverpool tomorrow and league leaders Arsenal's trip to Brentford on Thursday.

TNT Sports is also showing a full slate of top-flight fixtures live between Tuesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 5.

In addition to broadcasting the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, the channel also has the rights to show live FA Cup and Women's FA Cup matches.