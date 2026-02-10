How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd: Live streams & TV details as the Red Devils eye five wins in a row
Michael Carrick is four from four as head coach as United travel to the London Stadium to face the Hammers
West Ham welcome Man Utd to the London Stadium with Michael Carrick's side looking to make it five consecutive Premier League wins. FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 10 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET
• Venue: London Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
West Ham United are on a mini revival of their own in 2026, with the Hammers bidding to crawl out of the relegation places between now and the end of the season.
Manchester United are on fire under Michael Carrick, having now won all four matches since he took over, with Kobbie Mainoo having started every single one of them.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Man Utd online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch West Ham vs Man Utd in the UK
Every Premier League game from Matchweek 26 will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.
West Ham vs Man Utd be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.
Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.
Watch West Ham vs Man Utd from anywhere
Out of the country when West Ham vs Man Utd is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.
Watch West Ham vs Man Utd in the US
West Ham vs Man Utd is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
The NBC-owned streaming platform will show all ten Premier League fixtures this week, including this key game between West Ham and Man Utd.
How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Man Utd through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase at AU$32, but fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!
West Ham vs Man Utd: Premier League preview
West Ham beat fellow strugglers Burnley 2-0 at the London Stadium at the weekend, meaning the gap between themselves and Nottingham Forest in 17th is just three points.
Another huge win against Manchester United would go a long way to aiding their hopes for safety, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side having lost just one of their last five games in all competitions.
January addition Taty Castellanos netted his first Premier League goal in the win over the Clarets, whilst midfield kingpin Matheus Fernandes is looking good of late, with eight goal contributions to his name over the course of the season so far.
The Red Devils are soaring in the top four and are unbeaten since Carrick's appointment.
Ruben Amorim's dire 3-4-2-1 brand of football is now a thing of the past, with United setting up in a more traditional 4-2-3-1 shape under their ex-skipper, as Mainoo and Casemiro excel as the two holding midfielders.
In terms of injuries, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu are all currently out of action, so we expect an unchanged team at the London Stadium.
There is of course a lot at stake for one United fan, with his healthy haitcut hanging in the balance should the Red Devils win in the capital.
FourFourTwo's prediction
West Ham 1-3 Man Utd
Manchester United look a different side of late, with Amad, Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes all flying forward in attacking areas. We think it'll be five from five for Carrick.
