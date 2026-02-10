West Ham welcome Man Utd to the London Stadium with Michael Carrick's side looking to make it five consecutive Premier League wins. FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

West Ham United are on a mini revival of their own in 2026, with the Hammers bidding to crawl out of the relegation places between now and the end of the season.

Manchester United are on fire under Michael Carrick, having now won all four matches since he took over, with Kobbie Mainoo having started every single one of them.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Man Utd online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd in the UK

Every Premier League game from Matchweek 26 will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.

West Ham vs Man Utd be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd from anywhere

Out of the country when West Ham vs Man Utd is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd in the US

West Ham vs Man Utd is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Man Utd through Stan Sport.

West Ham vs Man Utd: Premier League preview

West Ham beat fellow strugglers Burnley 2-0 at the London Stadium at the weekend, meaning the gap between themselves and Nottingham Forest in 17th is just three points.

Another huge win against Manchester United would go a long way to aiding their hopes for safety, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side having lost just one of their last five games in all competitions.

January addition Taty Castellanos netted his first Premier League goal in the win over the Clarets, whilst midfield kingpin Matheus Fernandes is looking good of late, with eight goal contributions to his name over the course of the season so far.

The Red Devils are soaring in the top four and are unbeaten since Carrick's appointment.

Ruben Amorim's dire 3-4-2-1 brand of football is now a thing of the past, with United setting up in a more traditional 4-2-3-1 shape under their ex-skipper, as Mainoo and Casemiro excel as the two holding midfielders.

In terms of injuries, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu are all currently out of action, so we expect an unchanged team at the London Stadium.

There is of course a lot at stake for one United fan, with his healthy haitcut hanging in the balance should the Red Devils win in the capital.

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-3 Man Utd

Manchester United look a different side of late, with Amad, Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes all flying forward in attacking areas. We think it'll be five from five for Carrick.