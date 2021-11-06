Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass furious with defensive errors in loss to Motherwell

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was furious with his side’s defending after their recent revival was brought to a shuddering halt by Motherwell.

The Dons had the better of the cinch Premiership clash, but were undone by two close-range Kevin van Veen finishes after the break as Motherwell bounced back from their 6-1 defeat to Rangers last week.

Glass was honest about his side’s performance, admitting: “First half we were ok. We had a lot of threat and decent opportunities that we should have done better with.

“The second half was the exact opposite of the performance we had last week, and we got what we deserved.

“They were two of the softest goals you’re likely to see. You’ve got to kill games when you’re on top, and we didn’t do that. We paid the price.

“It’s a setback because it’s three points we’ve left behind. It’s poor defending and poor awareness. If we did the professional thing second half then I think we win it.

“Everything that cost us the game was in a red shirt today.”

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander was delighted with the way his side reacted to their crushing defeat against Rangers and praised the work ethic of his squad.

“The players were absolutely magnificent,” he said. “The squad has trained superbly over the last week. You have to put that into practise on the pitch and we did that today against an excellent team who’ve been on a great run of form.

“The performance was what we’ve trained for all week and the players deserve every credit. They’ve taken on board what we’ve seen and produced the quality to win a hard game of football.

“We know what Kevin’s capable of in front of goal. I had a chat with him yesterday about what we expect from him at a minimum. We’ve seen Kevin do that many times and hopefully will do many more times.”