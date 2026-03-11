How to watch PSG vs Chelsea: Free stream details and TV information for massive last 16 Champions League clash
Can Chelsea topple the holders or will it be Luis Enrique's men that come out on top?
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch PSG vs Chelsea today as the Blues head to Paris to face the Champions League holders, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Wednesday 11 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
• Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris
• Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (IRE)
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
PSG host Chelsea in the last 16, with the holders hoping to progress at the expense of Liam Rosenior and his side.
Rosenior has already faced PSG plenty of times during his tenure with Strasbourg, so the former Hull boss must now conjure another masterplan to beat Enrique's men over two legs
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch PSG vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch PSG vs Chelsea for free
PSG vs Chelsea will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. The match is also available on TV channel Virgin Media Two.
Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play
In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including PSG vs Chelsea. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.
Watch PSG vs Chelsea from anywhere
A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.
Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Virgin Media Play
🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)
How to watch PSG vs Chelsea in the UK
PSG vs Chelsea will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard
Watch PSG vs Chelsea in the US
PSG vs Chelsea will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26
How to watch PSG vs Chelsea in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch PSG vs Chelsea live through Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide
PSG vs Chelsea: Preview
PSG had to go through another round to advance to the last 16 and eventually edged past Monaco over two legs in the play-offs.
Having narrowly won 5-4 despite Monaco having a man sent off in both legs, Enrique will want to see his side go up another gear as Chelsea arrive in the French capital on Wednesday.
They even lost 3-1 on home soil against the same opponents in Ligue 1 over the weekend, with the title race taking another turn as underdogs Lens continue to press hard on their tails.
Ousmane Dembele returned from the bench to feature in that defeat and could well be chosen from the start as the Parisians seek some much-needed attacking impetus.
- PLAY NOW FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Guess the Round of 16 results and play against your friends
Chelsea narrowly avoided an FA Cup upset as Championship play-off hopefuls Wrexham took them into extra-time at the Racecourse over the weekend.
But two goals in additional time ensured victory for the Blues, with Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro both finding the net to help Chelsea win 4-2.
Rosenior will want to grab a healthy result before returning for the second leg at Stamford Bridge next week, so it remains to be seen what his thinking is in this one.
He may need some magic from Cole Palmer, who is yet to get back to his best after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off this term.
FourFourTwo's prediction
PSG 0-1 Chelsea
FourFourTwo is backing the Blues to grab a first-leg lead, leaving it all to play for at the Bridge next week.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.