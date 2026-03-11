How to watch PSG vs Chelsea: Free stream details and TV information for massive last 16 Champions League clash

Watch PSG vs Chelsea today as the Blues head to Paris to face the Champions League holders, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

PSG host Chelsea in the last 16, with the holders hoping to progress at the expense of Liam Rosenior and his side.

Rosenior has already faced PSG plenty of times during his tenure with Strasbourg, so the former Hull boss must now conjure another masterplan to beat Enrique's men over two legs

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch PSG vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch PSG vs Chelsea for free

PSG vs Chelsea will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. The match is also available on TV channel Virgin Media Two.

Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including PSG vs Chelsea. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

Watch PSG vs Chelsea from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

How to watch PSG vs Chelsea in the UK

PSG vs Chelsea will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch PSG vs Chelsea in the US

PSG vs Chelsea will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch PSG vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch PSG vs Chelsea live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

PSG vs Chelsea: Preview

PSG had to go through another round to advance to the last 16 and eventually edged past Monaco over two legs in the play-offs.

Having narrowly won 5-4 despite Monaco having a man sent off in both legs, Enrique will want to see his side go up another gear as Chelsea arrive in the French capital on Wednesday.

They even lost 3-1 on home soil against the same opponents in Ligue 1 over the weekend, with the title race taking another turn as underdogs Lens continue to press hard on their tails.

Ousmane Dembele returned from the bench to feature in that defeat and could well be chosen from the start as the Parisians seek some much-needed attacking impetus.

Chelsea narrowly avoided an FA Cup upset as Championship play-off hopefuls Wrexham took them into extra-time at the Racecourse over the weekend.

But two goals in additional time ensured victory for the Blues, with Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro both finding the net to help Chelsea win 4-2.

Rosenior will want to grab a healthy result before returning for the second leg at Stamford Bridge next week, so it remains to be seen what his thinking is in this one.

He may need some magic from Cole Palmer, who is yet to get back to his best after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off this term.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSG 0-1 Chelsea

FourFourTwo is backing the Blues to grab a first-leg lead, leaving it all to play for at the Bridge next week.