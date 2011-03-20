Abidal recovering well after surgery

"He is in good spirits, his family too," Guardiola said of the French international after Barca's 2-1 home win over Getafe.

"We hope that in the next 15 days he'll be ready for us to visit him and he can come and see us at the training ground," he told a news conference.

The club have not released details about the kind of tumour Abidal has and it remains unclear how long he will be out of action. He usually plays at left back but has filled in at centre-half several times this season.

Abidal joined Barca from Olympique Lyon in 2007 and has also played for Ligue 1 sides Lille and AS Monaco.

He has made 52 appearances for France, including in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy when he netted a penalty in the shootout that the Italians won 5-3.