Abidal targeting return before December

"I am feeling good, better than three months ago, and I am following the course set out by the doctors," Abidal, who will be 33 in September, told Spanish television broadcaster TV3 after Barca's friendly at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday night.

"I have to take things slowly, the operation was quite difficult," he said.

"I have started to do a little work in the gym and I feel good, now I will continue and let's see if before December I can play on Barca's pitch.

"That's the objective, if it happens later no problem, the goal is to return and it's a nice one for me."

Abidal was given a warm ovation before the match in Paris - which Barca won after a penalty shootout - when he performed a symbolic kick-off.