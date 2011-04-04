Abidal turns up at training after operation
By app
MADRID - Barcelona and France full-back Eric Abidal was briefly back on the training pitch on Monday after surgery last month on a liver tumour, the La Liga leaders said on their website.
"Even Abidal... put on his tracksuit and went out for a stroll on the pitch," Barca said. "In no way was it a training session but it was his first contact with the training ground."
Barca have said the 31-year-old, who has been in superb form this season, should be able to begin proper training again sometime towards the end of this month.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.