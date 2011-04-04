Trending

Abidal turns up at training after operation

By

MADRID - Barcelona and France full-back Eric Abidal was briefly back on the training pitch on Monday after surgery last month on a liver tumour, the La Liga leaders said on their website.

"Even Abidal... put on his tracksuit and went out for a stroll on the pitch," Barca said. "In no way was it a training session but it was his first contact with the training ground."

Barca have said the 31-year-old, who has been in superb form this season, should be able to begin proper training again sometime towards the end of this month.