Acquah earns late Ghana call-up for qualifier
Parma midfielder Afriyie Acquah has been drafted into Ghana's squad for the Africa Cyp of Nations qualifier at the weekend to replace the injured Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, the Ghana Football Association said on Monday.
Agyemang Badu suffered a blow to the knee in Udinese's 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Europa League last Thursday and was ruled out after a scan.
Ghana lead Malawi 2-0 going into the second leg of their final-round qualifier in Lilongwe on Saturday. The aggregate winners will play at next year's finals in South Africa.
