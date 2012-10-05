Adams: Arsenal were wrong to sell RVP

The Dutchman had been expected to leave the Emirates Stadium after refusing to sign a new contract, which had been set to expire next summer.

Arsenal haven’t picked up a trophy since 2005, which seen several high-profile players depart as a result.

And Adams believes that the recent sale of Van Persie will further hinder the club’s search for silverware.

"I thought [selling] Robin [van Persie] was a mistake," Adams told BBC Sport.

"I think he could have played for four or five more years.

"I hope they do go on and win everything. Realistically, I think they will fall short again. I wouldn't have made that decision [to sell Van Persie].”

Adams also believes that former teammate Steve Bould may have problems in his new role as Arsene Wenger’s assistant.

"It's a blessing and a curse for Steve [Bould]. People are going to say 'what a fantastic defence' because he played defence," he added.

"And a goal goes in they're all going to be turning round to him and saying 'come on Steve you're doing a really bad job'.

"My experience of Arsene Wenger is that he's very offensive and it's going to be very difficult for Steve."