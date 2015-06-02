Adkins named Sheffield United manager

Sheffield United have named Nigel Adkins as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The Yorkshire club have been searching for a new boss since sacking Nigel Clough after losing to Swindon Town in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Adkins has plenty of experience in the third tier having twice won promotion with Scunthorpe United and finishing runner-up with Southampton in the 2010-11 season.

The 50-year-old, who also gained promotion to the Premier League with Southampton, most recently managed Reading.

He succeeded Brian McDermott at the Madejski Stadium in March 2013 but was unable to prevent the team dropping out of the Premier League and was sacked in December 2014.

Andy Crosby and Dean Wilkins have been named as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively at Bramall Lane.