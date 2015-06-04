Advocaat makes U-turn to take Sunderland job

Dick Advocaat has reneged on his decision to leave Sunderland and retire from club football by agreeing a one-year deal to remain at the Stadium of Light.

The Dutchman guided the Wearsiders to Premier League survival with one game of the season to spare, but announced last week that he would not be sticking around.

However, Advocaat - appointed in March following the dismissal of Gus Poyet - has now agreed a contract to secure his future in the north-east.

"After a lot of discussions with [chairman] Ellis [Short] and [sporting director] Lee [Congerton], they convinced me that I am the right man for the club," Advocaat said.

"It was a great feeling to be part of Sunderland in the last few months, the experience was something very special and after talking with Lee, Ellis and of course my family, we all agree it is the right decision."

"Dick was always our number one choice and we were determined we weren't going to take 'no' for an answer," added Congerton.

"I have been in constant contact with him over the last two weeks and I'm absolutely delighted that he has agreed to return.

"In just a short space of time he has bought into the club wholeheartedly and understands exactly what we need now in order to move forward.

"We have a lot of work to do to prepare for the season ahead and that starts in earnest now."