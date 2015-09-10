AFC Bournemouth a perfect fit for Murray

Glenn Murray believes he will fit seamlessly into life at Bournemouth as the club aim to survive their maiden season in the Premier League.

Murray arrived at the Vitality Stadium for a reported £4million fee from Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day, having scored seven goals for Alan Pardew 's side last term.

That return came after he netted eight on loan at Reading during the first half of the campaign.

He is now expected to be handed a leading role as Bournemouth look to defy the odds and establish themselves in the top flight in 2015-16, but he is more than up for the challenge.

"I have always wanted to join one of Eddie Howe's teams. They play a good brand of football, and it's a good fit for me" the 31-year-old forward said.

"I think I can fit into that. Hopefully that's why the gaffer wanted to sign me, because I play that way too.

"There's obviously been a lot of changes for me, but they're good changes. I am looking forward to getting going now.

"The only pressure I feel to score goals is from myself. Obviously as a striker I always want to score goals, but I don't think I'll get any extra pressure from the gaffer or my team-mates."