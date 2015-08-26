AFC Champions League Review: Lima gives Al Ahli the edge, Jeonbuk Motors and Gamba Osaka draw

Lima scored the only goal of the game as Al Ahli beat Naft Tehran in Wednesday's AFC Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Azadi Stadium.

Brazilian striker Lima, a recent signing from Benfica, headed home after 62 minutes to give Cosmin Olaroiu's men a slender advantage in the last eight clash.

Lima scored twice on his Arabian Gulf League debut for Al Ahli in an 8-1 thrashing of Al Fujairah and the 32-year-old made his mark in the Champions League to give his side the edge heading into the second leg next month.

Everton Ribeiro had created the best chance of the first half when he crossed for Lima just before the break, but the striker headed off target.

The experienced frontman made no mistake with a diving header midway through the second half, though, taking his tally to three goals in his first two games for the Dubai club to seal a first-leg victory.

There were no goals in the other quarter-final clash to be played on Wednesday, with Korean champions Jeonbuk Motors failing to make the most of home advantage against Gamba Osaka.

Substitute Luiz Henrique spurned a late chance to give Jeonbuk the edge, but fired high and wide and that proved to be the last opportunity for either side.