AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira inspires Jiangsu, Sydney draw sends holders out
Alex Teixeira helped Jiangsu Suning to keep their AFC Champions League campaign alive, but holders Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao are out.
Alex Teixeira inspired Jiangsu Suning to a vital 3-0 win over Binh Duong to keep their AFC Champions League campaign alive, as holders Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao bowed out on Wednesday.
The Brazilian, who moved from Shakhtar Donetsk in a €50million deal in February, had a hand in all three goals as Dan Petrescu's side climbed into second in Group E. Jeonbuk Motors of Korea remain top after their 3-0 win over Tokyo, who drop to third.
Seoul secured top spot in Group F thanks to a 2-1 win over Buriram United, while Diego Tardelli's solitary strike against Sanfrecce Hiroshima means Shandong Luneng will progress with the Koreans.
Meanwhile, Sydney FC and Urawa Reds played out a 0-0 draw at the top of Group H, a result that means Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao exit the competition despite their win over Pohang Steelers on Tuesday.
In Group A, Lokomotiv remain a point above Al Nasr after their 1-1 draw, but Al Ittihad's 4-0 win over bottom-side Sepahan - in which there were three goals in the final eight minutes - means qualification for the next round will go down to matchday six.
Zob Ahan are safely through to the next phase, however, after a 3-0 win over Al Nassr in Group B guaranteed they will finish top. Lekhwiya are second after a 2-0 win over Bunyodkor.
