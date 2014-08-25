AFC Cup Preview: Al Hadd v Al Qadsia

The Kuwaiti club were beaten 2-0 by Al Kuwait in last season's final and hope to go one better this term by lifting the trophy.

They were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at home in the first leg of their quarter-final last week, with Al Hadd grabbing themselves a potentially vital away goal from Nawaf Al Khaldi ahead of the return fixture on Tuesday after Bader Al Mutawa had opening the scoring five minutes in,

Qadsia, who were also beaten finalists in 2010, are competing in the competition for the fifth successive season and can boast more experience at this level than their opponents.

However, Al Hadd stand a big chance of becoming the first club from Bahrain to reach the final four since Riffa's engaging campaign in 2010.

The two sides faced each other in the group stage of the competition and Qadsia can take solace in the fact they emerged as 3-2 winners from their last trip to Manama, although they lost 2-0 at home.

Qadsia coach Antonio Puche believes he knows exactly what to expect from Al Hadd and vowed to take the game to the home side.

"We will be playing against a team who we know well as we know their capabilities," the Spaniard said.

"Al Hadd rely a lot on counter attacks while we will be playing with an attacking style right from the start of the match in order to seal victory."