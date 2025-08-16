FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 14: Iconic attacks, serial winners and African nations

We've finally made it to the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season!

The first game of the season took place last night, there's a full bill of games on Saturday and Sunday for you to get stuck into, but before you do that, here's the latest instalment of FourFourTwo's weekend crossword to get stuck into.

It will get you searching your brain for the deepest bits of your ball knowledge, the perfect appetiser for the season ahead.

It works just as any other crossword, with across and down answers all fitting neatly together

As it's the weekend, there is no time limit. Get yourself a coffee, put your feet up and kick your weekend off by testing your football knowledge.

Can't quite figure out one answer? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this crossword round to your mates.

