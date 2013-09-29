AFC Cup Preview: Al Kuwait v East Bengal

The Kuwaiti Premier League winners are two-time champions and thrashed New Radiant 12-2 in their quarter-final tie.

Marin Ion's men have also made a flying start to their new league campaign with four wins from as many matches to start the season.

Issam Jemaa scored seven goals in two legs against New Radiant to become the competition's top-scorer.

The Tunisia international has netted 13 goals during the tournament to be one ahead of the next best – Kitchee's Jordi Tarres.

East Bengal must contain the in-form Jemaa to have any chance of getting something out of the first leg at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium.

Not only did Jemaa net seven in two legs in the previous stage, he also scored a hat-trick in his most recent outing – a 4-1 league win over Al Jahra in the league.

Brazilian Rogerio is their number 10 and also scored in that game and that duo could be vital.

Nigerian striker Chidi Edeh is the biggest threat from East Bengal and has a strong goalscoring record of his own.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals in the competition this season and needs to be at his best for Marcos Falopa's men.

Al Kuwait have a strong record in the AFC Cup and too much quality and should make a winning start to the tie.