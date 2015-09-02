Afellay suspension reduced
Ibrahim Afellay will miss just two matches for Stoke City, after having a three-match ban for slapping West Brom's Craig Gardner reduced.
Stoke City midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has seen a three-match ban for slapping West Brom's Craig Gardner reduced by one game.
Afellay was dismissed in the 25th minute of the fixture at the Britannia Stadium – that Stoke lost 1-0 courtesy of a Salomon Rondon goal.
Charlie Adam was dismissed six minutes later for a stamp on Craig Dawson, leaving Mark Hughes' side with just nine men while the score remained at 0-0.
Afellay will miss games against Arsenal and Leicester City in the Premier League before returning to contention for a League Cup third-round tie at Fulham.
