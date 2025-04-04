Is Matheus Cunha injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Matheus Cunha has been a constant goal threat for Wolves this season

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has already expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has already expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season

Wolves now know forward Matheus Cunha will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Brazil international - recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best attacking midfielders in the world - has notched a whopping 15 goals for the Wanderers this term and continues to dazzle in attack.

But despite talk over his future, Cunha has been missing as of late for Vítor Pereira's side - so why is that and when will he be back in Premier League action?

Where is Matheus Cunha and when will he return for Wolves?

Wolves' Matheus Cunha confronts Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Cup fifth round match at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, UK on 1 March, 2025.

Matheus Cunha was handed a lengthy ban for his conduct against Bournemouth in the FA Cup

Cunha will this weekend serve the last game of his four-match ban after he acted in an improper manner before being sent off in his side's FA Cup defeat against Bournemouth back in March.

The former Atletico Madrid man squared up to Cherries defender Milos Kerkez and was later fined £50,000 pounds by the FA for his conduct.

Matheus Cunha playing for Wolves against Fulham in the Premier League at Molineux in Wolverhampton, UK on 25 February, 2025.

Matheus Cunha has been a huge miss for Wolves as of late

"This is a bad moment because the damage is of course to himself firstly, then to the team," said manager Pereira after Cunha was sent off against the Cherries.

"But he gave us a lot until now and that means that this is the moment to support him. He had a bad moment. Of course, it was a mistake, and he needs to learn from his mistake."

Cunha was initially handed a three-match ban although that was extended by a further game, meaning the Brazilian forward will miss his side's clash with fellow strugglers Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old will once again be available for selection against Tottenham Hotspur when the two teams meet next weekend on April 13.

Matheus Cunha removes his shirt in celebration after scoring for Wolves in the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Molineux in Wolverhampton, UK on 1 February, 2025.

Cunha has 15 goals and 4 assists for Wolves so far this term

In FourFourTwo's view, Wolves have been lucky to cope without the Brazil international but will hope for a huge fee when he leaves the club in the summer transfer window.

We predict he could join Arsenal or Newcastle United, although we wouldn't yet rule out a move to Liverpool either in 2025.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

