Is Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga injured? Premier League injury update
Champions League hunting Nottingham Forest may be without one of their star players against Everton
After being substituted against Aston Villa Anthony Elanga is an injury doubt.
Nuno Espirito Santo has inspired Nottingham Forest to an exceptional Premier League season. They currently sit third in the table four points clear of Chelsea in fourth with just seven games left. They will need every point available to them to ensure they finish the job and play in the Champions League season, and any injury issues will dent their hope significantly.
They host Everton next, with the Toffees out to upset their attempt to qualify for the Champions League. David Moyes' side are all but safe, thanks to the magnificent work the Scotsman has done since arriving in January, but Nuno will be hoping he can keep the good mood at the City Ground going a while longer yet.
Is Anthony Elanga injured for the weekend?
Elanga has scored six times and assisted eight goals this season, striking up a fantastic partnership with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood in the Forest attack.
The Swedish winger scored a wonderful solo effort against his old club Manchester United before being substituted at half-time against Aston Villa just days later, and his manager offered two slightly differing opinions on the situation.
"He didn’t feel comfortable," Nuno told the Nottingham Post after the defeat. "Unfortunately we have to scan another player. Hopefully it is nothing.
“We have to see (what the injury is). Hopefully we will have more information in a couple of days."
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
He provided a slightly more optimistic update to BBC Radio Nottingham, saying: “Let’s see, let’s see. He was not totally okay. Let’s see. It was more about trying to help the boys and make the right adjustments.”
And more recently, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Nuno said: “We are still assessing all of them [Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga & Taiwo Awoniyi]. They are struggling with problems – some small, some not so small – but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we’ll see if they can be available for the game.
“On all of them [I am hopeful]. It can be all of them, it can be none. We don’t know. It depends on how they recover and how they feel. It’s about that."
Fans will be hoping a combination of tactical adjustments and not quite being 100 per cent will ensure he is fit to face Everton. An away match against Tottenham follows, before a huge FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, which will surely be bookmarked in every players diary as the target to be fit for.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.