Is Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga injured? Premier League injury update

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga salutes the fans in celebration at full-time against Manchester United at the City Ground

After being substituted against Aston Villa Anthony Elanga is an injury doubt.

Nuno Espirito Santo has inspired Nottingham Forest to an exceptional Premier League season. They currently sit third in the table four points clear of Chelsea in fourth with just seven games left. They will need every point available to them to ensure they finish the job and play in the Champions League season, and any injury issues will dent their hope significantly.

They host Everton next, with the Toffees out to upset their attempt to qualify for the Champions League. David Moyes' side are all but safe, thanks to the magnificent work the Scotsman has done since arriving in January, but Nuno will be hoping he can keep the good mood at the City Ground going a while longer yet.

Is Anthony Elanga injured for the weekend?

Anthony Elanga scored a wonderful goal against his previous club Manchester United recently (Image credit: Alamy)

Elanga has scored six times and assisted eight goals this season, striking up a fantastic partnership with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood in the Forest attack.

The Swedish winger scored a wonderful solo effort against his old club Manchester United before being substituted at half-time against Aston Villa just days later, and his manager offered two slightly differing opinions on the situation.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been one of the managers of the Premier League season (Image credit: Alamy)

"He didn’t feel comfortable," Nuno told the Nottingham Post after the defeat. "Unfortunately we have to scan another player. Hopefully it is nothing.

“We have to see (what the injury is). Hopefully we will have more information in a couple of days."

He provided a slightly more optimistic update to BBC Radio Nottingham, saying: “Let’s see, let’s see. He was not totally okay. Let’s see. It was more about trying to help the boys and make the right adjustments.”

Anthony Elanga has six goals and eight assists so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And more recently, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Nuno said: “We are still assessing all of them [Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga & Taiwo Awoniyi]. They are struggling with problems – some small, some not so small – but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we’ll see if they can be available for the game.

“On all of them [I am hopeful]. It can be all of them, it can be none. We don’t know. It depends on how they recover and how they feel. It’s about that."

Chris Wood has been another member of the Nottingham Forest attack enjoying a sensational season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans will be hoping a combination of tactical adjustments and not quite being 100 per cent will ensure he is fit to face Everton. An away match against Tottenham follows, before a huge FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, which will surely be bookmarked in every players diary as the target to be fit for.