Afobe earns Valencia draw, Hernandez inspires Hull

Benik Afobe struck in the second half as Bournemouth secured a 1-1 draw against Valencia, while Hull City were too strong for Caykur Rizespor 3-1 in friendly action.

LaLiga outfit Valencia fielded a relatively strong side and took the lead in the 39th minute courtesy of Enzo Perez on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old rifled in a fierce strike after some great combination play with his Valencia team-mates.

However, Bournemouth looked stronger in the second period and were rewarded when Afobe equalised in the 62nd minute.

Max Gradel cut the ball back for Simon Francis, who crossed it in for Afobe to tap home and make it 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Abel Hernandez continued where he left off for Hull City last season, scoring twice to down Turkish side Rizespor.

It was not the best start for Hull, however, conceding the opener inside the first two minutes of the game.

But Hernandez brought the newly-promoted side level on the half-hour mark after converting the spot-kick he won, before putting the side ahead early in the second period.

Robert Snodgrass completed the scoring in the 76th minute with a superb strike on the half-volley.

Meanwhile, fellow Premier League new boys Middlesbrough played out a 0-0 draw with Serie A side Udinese.