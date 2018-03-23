Age no barrier to Messi brilliance - Kluivert

Patrick Kluivert hopes to see Barcelona star Lionel Messi cement a legacy as the greatest player of all time.

Messi has won a haul of individual and team honours, including five Ballons d'Or and four Champions Leagues, and he continues to dominate European football at the age of 30.

The Argentina international dragged Barca through their last-16 Champions League tie with Chelsea, while the Blaugrana lead LaLiga, and Kluivert - himself a former star at the Catalan club - is enjoying watching Messi now as much as ever.

"[Messi] is special because over all the years he has kept playing at this level," Kluivert told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"I have great respect for Leo. He does everything really well - free kicks, dribbling, whatever he tries. Every single player and manager is impressed about what he is doing and he's been doing that for a long time already.

"I hope that he becomes the best player in football history.

100 - Lionel Messi is the second player in Champions League history to score 100 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (117). Milestone. March 14, 2018

"If you had asked me two years ago [if Messi was in the form of his life], I would have said yes. But now he is impressive, being 30 years old and playing better than anyone else.

"It's a pleasure to see him as he is a great player."