Aguero expects long Champions League run for Man City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he expects Manuel Pellegrini's men to go a long way in this season's Champions League.

City lost their first match of the 2015-16 tournament at home to Juventus, before winning three consecutive matches against Borussia Monchengladbach and Sevilla to book their place in the last 16.

An away defeat to Juve last time out means it is the Serie A side who are favourites to finish top of Group D, but Aguero is still confident City can become genuine contenders.

"In recent years it went wrong for us but this season I think we can go far," the 27-year-old told So Foot.

"Even though we started badly, our place in the knockout stages is assured. There are very big teams in the competition and it is inevitably difficult to go forward.

"But if you look at past editions, we were eliminated by Barcelona. It all depends on us this year."

Meanwhile, City sit top of the Premier League on goal difference ahead of Leicester City and Aguero is ready for a tough title fight, highlighting Manchester United and Arsenal as their main rivals as things stand.

"It is too early to know who will win it, but it is obviously a goal," the Argentina international said when asked about the state of the title race.

"It will not be easy to finish above Manchester United or Arsenal, but we are ready to fight."

Aguero has scored nine goals in 14 matches in all competitions this season.