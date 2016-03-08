Aguero has helped my finishing - Sterling

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling paid tribute to team-mate Sergio Aguero for helping improve his finishing.

Sterling, 21, has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, already matching the tally he managed for Liverpool last campaign.

The England international, who netted in City's 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa on Saturday, said Aguero – regarded as one of the world's best finishers – had helped.

"It [goal tally of 11] isn't near my target, but it's a personal target, not to put in the press," Sterling said.

"With 10 games to go I have matched my record in terms of goals at Liverpool, which is 11 so far. Hopefully I can go on and reach the target I set myself for my first season.

"I have been working on my finishing. It's something I want to do. Obviously we have players in the team like Sergio who you can look at and improve your game, and it's no different for me."

Sterling added: "He is a world-class striker and someone I can look up to, so it's always nice to have someone like him you can watch and see how they finish."

City's win over Villa saw them end a three-match losing run in the league, but they still trail leaders Leicester City by 10 points.

Sterling urged his team to build on their recent victory, with their next outing a trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

"It's always disappointing losing three games on the spin, so we are really happy to turn that around and hopefully we'll continue with this performance into the last 10 games," he said.

"We have belief in ourselves and know if we play the football we know, we can beat most teams in the league."