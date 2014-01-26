Aguero refuses to set himself goal target

City appeared on the verge of a shock FA Cup fourth round exit against Watford on Saturday, with the visitors leading 2-0 at half-time at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Fernando Forestieri and Troy Deeney.

However, Aguero played a starring role in the second half as he netted a hat-trick to help City to a 4-2 win and seal progress into the fifth round as Manuel Pellegrini's side battle for silverware in the FA Cup, Premier League, League Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The Argentina international striker now has 25 goals in all competitions this season, but is not interested in personal milestones.

He said: "The important thing is the goals contribute to the team's victory, the team wins and we win titles.

"I don't have any specific goals to reach - but as many as possible.

"We weren't expecting to score four goals. We knew at half-time we needed to improve and in the end we won and we have made it to the next round. We are happy with that.

"In the first half they played really well and put a lot of pressure on us but in the second half we made fewer mistakes and we were able to get the goals. It is good we were able to come back."

Stevan Jovetic made only his seventh appearance of the season on Saturday as he replaced Marcos Lopes in the second half. And he spoke of his delight for Aguero, Alvaro Negredo and Edin Dzeko, all of whom are enjoying fine seasons in front of goal.

He said: "I am so happy for them. I play with them and I need to say thank you to them because we are playing so well and we are where we are in the table.

"From now I want to score also and get close to them. We have a lot of games and I hope I get my chance and I will play.

"Everything is going well, I'm very happy to be back on the pitch and to be able to help the guys."