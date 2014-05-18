Aguero: South American teams have advantage

Alejandro Sabella's men currently rank among the favourites to lift the trophy they last won in 1986, and - on paper - appear have a fairly straightforward route to the last 16.

Argentina have been drawn in Group F alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nigeria and Iran, and Manchester City man Aguero feels conditions in Brazil could play into his side's hands.

"I think that those countries playing in the same continent have some advantage," he told Eurosport. "Obviously, Brazil benefit the most because they play in their own country, surrounded by their own people.

"But the weather and stadiums over there are different to the ones you find in Europe, so maybe in that respect we will have the advantage.

"But all games are difficult, and in a World Cup all the teams are at their full strength, and if you're not prepared for every country - be that Bosnia or Nigeria - well then they can defeat you."

Argentina start their World Cup campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro on June 15.