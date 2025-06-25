Quiz! Can you name every club at the 2025 Club World Cup?

It's a somewhat fair reflection to say the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup hasn't gone down too well in Europe.

Exhausted players, unusual kick-off times and empty stadiums have all overshadowed FIFA's 'new-look format' with Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea currently taking part in the competition.

Around the world, however, sides from Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East are revelling in the spotlight – but how many of them can you name?

Our latest quiz is as simple as they come. All we need you to do is tell us the 32 teams competing in the 2025 FIFA World Cup in the US.

We slapped you with just five minutes to name them all, so we hope those late nights watching football have come in handy!

One team escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly, and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to leave your scores in the comment section below, and send this quiz round to your mates. Good luck!

