Ajax 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio strikes late after VAR controversy
Ajax were narrowly beaten by Real Madrid, having had a goal controversially disallowed by the video assistant referee.
Real Madrid snatched a 2-1 win over Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, as VAR made a controversial first appearance in the competition.
Having had a Nicolas Tagliafico goal disallowed in the first half after a review, Ajax found themselves behind through Karim Benzema's 60th goal in the tournament.
Hakim Ziyech thought he had secured a deserved draw for the home side at Johan Cruijff ArenA, but Marco Asensio struck late on to put Madrid in control of the tie.
