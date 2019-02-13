Ajax 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio strikes late after VAR controversy

Real Madrid snatched a 2-1 win over Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, as VAR made a controversial first appearance in the competition.

Having had a Nicolas Tagliafico goal disallowed in the first half after a review, Ajax found themselves behind through Karim Benzema's 60th goal in the tournament.

Hakim Ziyech thought he had secured a deserved draw for the home side at Johan Cruijff ArenA, but Marco Asensio struck late on to put Madrid in control of the tie.