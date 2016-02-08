Ajax defender Riedewald out for season with broken ankle

Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a broken ankle.

The 19-year-old was withdrawn early in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 Eredivisie win over Feyenoord after hurting himself when miskicking the ball.

Following further medical tests, the champions released a statement on Monday saying: "Jairo Riedewald during Ajax - Feyenoord on Sunday suffered a fractured ankle.

"Riedewald will have surgery later this week. He is ruled out for three to four months and is therefore no longer in action for this season."

Riedewald has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2015-16, making 21 starts in the Eredivisie and playing every minute of the Europa League group stage.

He made his senior debut for Netherlands in September against Turkey.