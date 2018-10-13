Ajax rule out De Ligt sale in January
While offering no assurances over Matthijs de Ligt's future at Ajax beyond this season, Marc Overmars stressed he is not leaving in January.
Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars insists Matthijs de Ligt will not leave in January, yet he offered no assurances over the teenage defender's future beyond this season.
Netherlands international De Ligt, 19, has been linked with Barcelona, Roma and Manchester City ahead of transfer windows across the continent reopening again in the new year.
De Ligt signed a four-year contract extension in 2017 and Overmars has confirmed he will not be leaving in January.
"The percentage that De Ligt leaves Ajax in January is zero per cent," Overmars told LaRoma24.it.
However, Overmars was less certain on De Ligt's future past this season.
Asked whether the defender could be sold in June, Overmars replied: "Yes, I confirm it is a possibility."
10 - Matthijs de Ligt (19 years, 62 days) is set to become the third-youngest player to reach ten caps for the Netherlands, after Jan van Breda Kolff in 1912 and Mauk Weber in 1933. Rising. 13 October 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.