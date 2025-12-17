How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford: Live streams, TV channels for all-Premier League quarter-final in the Carabao Cup

Watch Manchester City vs Brentford today as the Bees look to stop City taking a step towards a ninth League Cup win, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It's around the quarter-final stage that Manchester City have tended to get serious about the Carabao Cup under Pep Guardiola, who won the competition four times in a row but has now not won it for the same number of years.

Keith Andrews and Brentford stand in their way on Wednesday, aiming to upset the odds at the Etihad Stadium to condemn City to a fifth season without League Cup success.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester City vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford in the UK

Manchester City vs Brentford will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event.

Fans with the relevant subscriptions can stream the game via NowTV, Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Manchester City vs Brentford in the US

Fans in the United states will be able to stream Manchester City vs Brentford live via EFL broadcast partner Paramount+ on Wednesday.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Brentford through beIN Sports Australia. It will be shown live on beIN Sports 3.

Is there a Manchester City vs Brentford free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.

One way you could watch Manchester City vs Brentford for free is with the Paramount+ seven-day free trial in the USA.

Watch Manchester City vs Brentford from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you're abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Routes to the quarters

How Manchester City reached the quarter-finals

R3: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester City

R4: Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

How Brentford reached the quarter-finals

R2: AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brentford

R3: Brentford (4) 1-1 (2) Aston Villa

R4: Grimsby Town 0-5 Brentford

Manchester City vs Brentford: Carabao Cup preview

This Carabao Cup quarter-final is the first match for both teams after Monday's mandatory release date for players selected for international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Guardiola and Andrews will both be affected in the coming weeks.

City duo Omar Marmoush (Egypt) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria) have departed and either might have been in contention for a League Cup appearance this week as players who don't regularly start in the Premier League.

Likewise Brentford's Frank Onyeka, who will link up with Nigeria despite sparing use in the league in 2025-26. It's a different story for Dango Ouattara. The Burkinabe forward is very much in Andrews' plans and will be missed this month.

Guardiola's selection will also be influenced by injuries. While his first choice players might be rested here, the absences of Rodri, John Stones (both expected back before Christmas), Jeremy Doku (out until the new year) and Mateo Kovacic (longer-term) will necessarily have an impact.

Tickets

Brentford have a couple of long-term injuries of their own. More immediately, they're expected to be without Reiss Nelson before the weekend and Josh DaSilva could be out until January.

These teams have already met in the Premier League this season. Man City won 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in October thanks to an early goal from Erling Haaland.

None of the four players heading to the Africa Cup of Nations started that match in west London and the three who aren't frequent starters might well have been given their opportunity to impress.

Yet, with Wembley on the horizon, Guardiola and Andrews might just be sharpening their focus on the League Cup as the promise of silverware becomes more realistic.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Brentford

Guardiola has the depth to put out a strong City team without compromising a busy Premier League schedule ahead, capitalising on home advantage to book a place in the last four.