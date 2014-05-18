Al-Khelaifi: FFP sanctions won't affect PSG

PSG and Manchester City were both hit with fines of €60 million and had their transfer spending for future seasons restricted for failing to comply with financial fair play rules.

Both clubs also had their UEFA Champions League squads capped to 21 players.

But Al-Khelaifi appeared unconcerned by the ruling against PSG following their 4-0 drubbing of Montpellier in the final game of the Ligue 1 season.

"You can talk about financial penalties but we need to wait before drawing any definitive conclusions," Al-Khelaifi said.

"Anyway, we are prepared to deal with any scenarios.

"We know what we want and we want to do what we have to do to achieve our goals during the transfer window. No one can stop us."

While question marks surround PSG's ability to dip into the transfer market, they appear set to retain one of their prized assets.

Uruguay international Edinson Cavani has continued to be linked with a move away from Paris following his big-money switch from Serie A outfit Napoli at the start of the season.

But Cavani now looks likely to stay in France: "Why would I not be here next year?

"Some things have happened this year that made us see the potential and we'll see how the next year comes."

Cavani added: "Always when you just get into a new team, it's not easy. I have to grade this year as a very good one.

"This city, this society and this group have helped me very much to feel like at home, and it's been like this all year.

"We've completed a great year as a team and also personally this has been a good year for me."