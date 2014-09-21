Al-Khelaifi gives Blanc vote of confidence

Samuel Umtiti's late strike was enough to condemn Blanc's men to a third consecutive draw in all competitions, after Edinson Cavani had given his side a first-half lead, heading home Lucas Digne's teasing cross.

The result leaves the champions with a league tally of 10 points from their opening six games, their worst start to a Ligue 1 season under the ownership of the Qatar Investment Authority.

Blanc had come in for criticism before this game and will have been disappointed with how his side threw away a lead for the fourth time in all competitions.

However, the Parisians remain unbeaten in the league and Al-Khelaifi insisted Blanc's position at the club is not under threat, despite conceding recent performances had fallen below expectations.

He told reporters after the game at the Parc des Princes: "It is not in danger, he will be there with us until the end of the season.

"This is not the level of PSG, for sure. We must work harder every day. But I'm very confident for the future."

Blanc will be hoping his side can return to winning ways and alleviate some of the pressure from fans when he takes his side to mid-table Caen on Wednesday.