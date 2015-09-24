Al Merreikh v TP Mazembe: Sudanese giants oozing confidence

Diego Garzitto is full of confidence as he prepares to lock horns with former club TP Mazembe, the Al Merreikh coach insisting there is nothing to worry about in the CAF Champions League semi-final tie.

Sudanese giants Al Merreikh welcome four-time winners TP Mazembe to Omdurman for Saturday's opening leg.

Al Merreikh - champions of Sudan on 19 occasions - have never won the CAF Champions League, with this year's final-four berth their best performance since reaching the quarter-finals in 1975.

The team's coach, however, has history in Africa's premier competition, after Garzitto led Congo's TP Mazembe to the 2009 title.

Garzitto, though, remains bullish about Al Merreikh's chances over two legs.

"Winning by one or two goals would be a good result and if we are able to win 3-0, it would be the perfect result," Garzitto told Cafonline.com.

"I don't preview matches from only one angle. My strategy is to attack in both home and away matches, like we did against Esperance and Kabuscorp at the knockout stages. We have a strong attack with the likes of Bakri 'Al Medina' Babiker, Didier Lebri and Francis Coffie, who have the ability to score in Omdurman and DR Congo. There is nothing to worry about."

Al Merreikh qualified for the semi-finals as runners-up to USM Alger in Group B, with three wins and a draw following their defeat to the latter in July.

TP Mazembe topped Group A by two points with three wins, two draws and a defeat.

Garzitto added: "We have been working since the beginning of the year. The players are united to work for the team. Also, we have a huge support base, which have served a major source of inspiration especially in our home matches.

"We are yet to lose in our last six home matches, with no goal conceded. This is a wonderful record."