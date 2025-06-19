Watch Inter Miami take on Portuguese side FC Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday June 19.

Lionel Messi will be in action once again as this game takes place in Atlanta, Georgia.

This guide explains how to watch Inter Miami vs Porto online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Date: Thursday 19 June 2025

• Kick-off time: 3.00pm ET / 8.00pm BST

• Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

• TV & Streaming: DAZN (Global)

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Porto for free?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game between Inter Miami vs Porto will be screened live and for free around the globe by sports streaming service DAZN.

If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the match is part of your current membership.

If not a member, you just need an email address to register for a DAZN Freemium account to watch this match and all Club World Cup games for free via the DAZN App.

Watch Inter Miami vs Porto from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Inter Miami vs Porto and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Inter Miami vs Porto: Match Preview

There was to be no stunning opening to the tournament for Inter Miami and Messi earlier this week, as Javier Mascherano's men played out a pretty dull 0-0 contest against Al Ahly.

Lacking any real quality throughout, it was thought that the attendance was a bumper 60,927 at Hard Rock Stadium, despite figures being far less for Chelsea's clash with LAFC on Monday.

Luis Suarez played the full 90 minutes alongside former Barcelona teammates Messi and Sergio Busquets.

FC Porto finished 3rd in the Liga Portugal, some 11 points behind eventual winners Sporting. They are currently managed by Martín Anselmi, who took over in January.

Top scorer and 21-year-old striker Samuel Omorodion is one to watch, having notched an impressive 25 goals for Porto last season.

Omorodion has attracted 'rumoured' interest from various clubs across Europe, including Premier League sides Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle.