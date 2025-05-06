Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan last week in an all-time European classic

Watch Inter vs Barcelona on Tuesday, 6 May for a gripping semi-final match in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The two sides played out an enthralling 3-3 draw last week, with Lamine Yamal strutting his stuff on the big stage once again. Denzel Dumfries netted twice for the Serie A giant as the tie remains finely poised.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Inter vs Barcelona online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• When is Inter vs Barcelona? Tuesday 06 May 2025

• What time does Inter vs Barcelona? kick off? 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET

• Where is Inter vs Barcelona being played? San Siro, Milan

• Inter vs Barcelona? TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Inter vs Barcelona? FREE streams: VTM, RTL (Belgium)

• Watch Inter vs Barcelona? from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona for free?

You can watch Inter vs Barcelona for free in Belgium, either through the VTM or RTL networks.

The game will go out on VTM 2 on TV, which you can stream online using the VTM Go platform. For RTL, the game will air on RTL Club and is available online via the RTL Play browser player.

Belgium is one of a few countries with some free Champions League coverage. Ireland is another but, unlike some fixtures this campaign, this one's not on RTÉ or Virgin Media.

Watch Inter vs Barcelona from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Barcelona vs Inter and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Inter vs Barcelona: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Inter vs Barcelona on May 7 with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has the rights to some Champions League fixtures, and Inter vs Barcelona is one of them. You can get a live stream with a subscription either to Prime Video (£5.99 a month) or to the general Amazon Prime (£8.99 a month), and it works across a range of devices. What's more, new customers get a 30-day free trial.

Amazon's involvement means Inter vs Barcelona is not being shown on TNT Sports or its streaming platform, Discovery+, the usual hosts of Champions League football in the UK.

Watch Inter vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Inter vs Barcelona live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on May 6.

Watch Inter vs Barcelona elsewhere in the world

Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona in Australia?

Yes, fans in Australia can watch Inter vs Barcelona on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all, you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 5am AEST on Wednesday, May 7.

Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona in New Zealand?

You can watch Inter vs Barcelona in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 7am NZST on Wednesday, May 7.

Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Inter vs Barcelona live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Inter vs Barcelona: Route to the Champions League semi-final

Inter

League phase: 4th – W6, D1, L1

4th – W6, D1, L1 Playoff: N/A

N/A Last-16: 4-1 Feyenoord (two-leg aggregate)

4-1 Feyenoord (two-leg aggregate) Quarter-final: 4-3 Bayern Munich (two-leg aggregate)

Barcelona

League phase: 2nd – W6, D1, L1

2nd – W6, D1, L1 Playoff: N/A

N/A Last-16: 4-1 vs Benfica (two-leg aggregate)

4-1 vs Benfica (two-leg aggregate) Quarter-final: 5-3 vs Borussia Dortmund (two-leg aggregate)