Al Nasr, Wanderley receive fines, suspensions

Al Nasr forward Wanderley received a fine and his club greater punishment after being found to have used a false passport for the Brazilian.

Wanderley, 28, was handed a backdated three-month suspension – which expires at the start of December – and a $10,000 fine.

Al Nasr were fined $50,000 and ordered to return their 2016 AFC Champions League prize money of $340,000.

They have also been handed a two-year suspended sentence of being excluded from the 2018 tournament.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary Committee said Wanderley and the club "admitted to use of a forged or falsified document to deceive the AFC in legal relations".

The committee found Al Nasr bore the majority of the fault, having obtained an Indonesian passport to get around the AFC's '3+1' rule.

The Sao Paulo-born Wanderley was found guilty of agreeing to be registered as Indonesian.

Al Nasr reached the Champions League quarter-finals.