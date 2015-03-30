Al Sadd: We want Xavi to bring tiki-taka style
Al Sadd director of football Mohammed Al Ali believes the arrival of Xavi could lead to the club adopting the tiki-taka style of play associated with Barcelona and Spain.
Barca midfielder Xavi spent time in Doha over the weekend discussing the possibilities of a potential move to Al Sadd, with his Camp Nou future appearing unclear.
One of Barca's most decorated players, Xavi would represent a major coup for the Stars League club as well as Qatar in general ahead of hosting the World Cup in 2022.
Al Ali told Marca: "We hope to sign him. We want Barca and the Spanish national side's style of touch play to penetrate right through the game in our country, and anyway I prefer the Spanish league to the English Premier League.
"There is something special about it, and that is 'tiki-taka'. We really like his charisma and the way he controls the ball. He represents touch play, and we want him to be an ambassador for Qatar's football."
