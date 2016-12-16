Alaba supported Arsenal as a youngster

Bayern Munich star David Alaba has revealed that he grew up supporting their Champions League last-16 opponents Arsenal.

The sides have met in three of the last four seasons, with Bayern winning three of their six meetings and progressing each time they have met in knockout action.

Alaba scored as Bayern thrashed Arsenal 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in last season's group stage.

And the Austria international is glad to be playing the Gunners once again, given his affinity for the club.

He told Bild: "For me, games against Arsenal are always beautiful because in my childhood they were my favourite team!

"Playing in London is also fantastic - almost as good as the Allianz Arena."

Bayern moved back to the top of the Bundesliga last week as RB Leipzig suffered their first top-flight defeat having gone the opening 13 games unbeaten.

Alaba believes the newcomers' style makes them a genuine threat to Bayern's dominance.

Assessing their title chances, he added: "We'll see in the second half of the season.

"Leipzig play very, very good football and have had success this way. RB won't make it easy for us and [Borussia] Dortmund will be another competitor."