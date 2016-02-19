Alaba will become a Bayern Munich legend - Guardiola

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has backed David Alaba to become a club legend at the Allianz Arena over the next decade.

The Austria international joined Bayern from Austria Vienna in 2008 at the tender age of 16 and has since developed into a key figure at the reigning Bundesliga champions, making close to 200 appearances in all competitions.

Alaba featured mainly at left-back in the early stages of his career, but has also played in midfield and as a centre-back in recent seasons and Guardiola is a keen admirer of the 23-year-old's versatility.

Recent reports suggested the Spanish coach could try to take Alaba with him to Manchester City at the end of the season, but Guardiola believes the defender's future lies at Bayern.

"Alaba will enter the history books as one of the best players to have ever played for Bayern Munich in 10 years' time or so," the Bayern boss said at a news conference.

"He is incredibly passionate and he can pretty much play in every position across the pitch."

Alaba has a contract with Bayern until June 2018 and he stressed this week that he is in no rush to open renewal talks, although he feels honoured by claims the German champions are keen to tie him down.