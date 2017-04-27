Albania fined by FIFA after crowd unrest in Italy

Albania have been fined by FIFA after fans threw "incendiary devices" onto the pitch and caused a nine-minute delay to their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Italy in March.

Italy were leading 1-0 in the second half at the Stadio Renzo Barbera when projectiles were hurled onto the pitch by visiting supporters, causing a suspension of play.

FIFA deemed the actions to constitute "improper conduct among its own group of supporters" and fined Albania 100,000 Swiss francs (CHF). Italy have been ordered to pay CHF 15,000 for incidents that occurred during the same match.

Brazil received a CHF 35,000 fine for homophobic chanting during their qualifier against Paraguay on March 28 - the third time they have been punished for the offence during their CONMEBOL campaign.

Argentina and Mexico were also punished for the same offence, with CHF 20,000 and CHF 10,000 sanctions accrued respectively.