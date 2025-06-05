Finland boss 'sorry' after defender left unable to play as retired 51-year-old mistakenly registered instead

Finland Women were left with a depleted squad after a bizarre administrative error meant Nanne Ruuskanen could not be registered for their Nations League clash with Serbia.

Instead of the 23-year-old Djurgården defender, team manager Outi Saarinen had selected the similarly-named but very much retired Stina Ruuskananen when sending in the squad list to UEFA.

The elder Ruuskanen, 51, had not played for Finland since 1996 but was still listed in UEFA's system.

The error came to light in the hours leading up to the game in Helsinki, at which point Finland had to break the sad news to Nanne Ruuskanen.

Saarinen said in a Finnish FA statement: "Nanne was, of course, disappointed but took the news very well considering the circumstances. I am very sorry for the mistake."

Stina Ruuskanen, who is not related to her younger namesake, told Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat: "I got a message from a friend about what happened. It has been a lot of fun.

"At the same time, it is of course sad for Nanne that she is not allowed to play because of this. I don't know where my name suddenly appeared on the list after many years.

"I'm ready if the invitation comes! The last time I played in an amateur league match was yesterday with Pulmuste, so my feeling about the game is good."

Finland went on to draw the game 1-1, with a late own goal from Maaria Roth costing the side first place in their Nations League group.

Finland will be hoping to avoid any more squad snafus as they prepare to go to Switzerland for Euro 2025.

Semi-finalists in 2005, Finland have been drawn in Group A alongside the host nation and fellow Nordic countries Iceland and Norway.

Finland will feature in the tournament's opening game against Iceland in Thun on Wednesday July 2.