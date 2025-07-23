When is the Euro 2025 final? Date, kick-off time, venue, and TV channel

The Lionesses are on their way to another final

England’s dramatic extra-time semi-final win against Italy leaves them with just one game to win to retain their Euro title.

It looked like being Le Azzurre’s night before Michelle Agyemang’s dramatic stoppage-time equaliser took the game beyond 90 minutes.

Then, in the depths of extra time, Emma Severini gifted Chloe Kelly the chance to convert from the spot when the Italian fouled Beth Mead in the box. The Arsenal star saw her penalty save, but was on her toes to slot home the rebound and send her country to another final.

When is the Euro 2025 final?

Michelle Agyemang gave England a fighting chance in the semi-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Agyemang and Kelly’s contributions booked Sarina Wiegman’s side a place in the final for the third consecutive major international tournament.

The Lionesses will be looking to defend their Euro 2022 triumph, sealed with a win against Germany, and make amends for their crushing loss in the World Cup final two years ago at the hands of Spain.

Sarina Wiegman has taken her charges to another major final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coincidentally, England are guaranteed to be facing one of those old foes for this year’s silverware, as Spain and Germany compete to take the other spot in the finale.

The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday 27 July, slated for a 5pm BST kick-off.

St. Jakob-Park, home of FC Basel, will be the venue holding the ultimate decider, the largest football stadium that host nation Switzerland has to offer, with a matchday capacity of just over 34,000.

In England, the game is due to be shown live on BBC One and ITV1 and will also be available on both broadcasters’ digital platforms.