England vs Italy referee: Who is taking charge of the Euro 2025 semi-final?
England vs Italy referee will oversee a game which will determine one of the finalists
England vs Italy is the first semi-final of Euro 2025 and it will see the defending champions attempt to reach a consecutive final.
The Lionesses executed a sensational comeback against Sweden to make the last four, while Italy dispatched of Norway.
The semi-final is Italy's first at a women's Euros since 1997 but who will be in the middle for it?
England vs Italy: Who's the referee?
The official in charge of the match is Croatia's Ivana Martincic.
The 39-year-old has been FIFA listed since 2014 and regularly takes charge of games in Croatia's top flight.
She is also a groundbreaking official, becoming the first woman to referee a match for the German men's team. That came in a 2021 game against Liechtenstein.
Martincic also has other international experience as she was a referee at Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup.
The Arsenal players in the England squad will also be familiar with the referee as she recently took charge of their Women's Champions League final against Barcelona.
The Gunners came out 1-0 winners with Stina Blackstenius scoring the winning goal in Lisbon.
Italy have a more recent interaction with the referee as she took charge of their group match against Portugal, which ended 1-1.
For Tuesday's semi-final, Martincic will be assisted by compatriot Sanja Rodjak-Karšić and Slovenian Staša Špur.
The Netherlands' Dennis Higler will be the VAR and Swiss Désirée Grundbacher has been named as the fourth official.
If England win the match they will have reached a third consecutive major tournament final and also Sarina Wiegman would make it five consecutive major tournaments finals as a manager.
She led the Netherlands to Euros glory in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup final. Wiegman then replicated the feats with England.
Italy, meanwhile, have not reached a women's major tournament final since 1997.
