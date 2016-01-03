Alcacer: We're happy, but knackered

Paco Alcacer said he and his Valencia team-mates were happy to snatch a 2-2 draw at home against 10-man Real Madrid, but were feeling the effects of a tough match.

Alcacer scored the equaliser for his side after Gareth Bale had given the visitors a 2-1 just 60 seconds prior, when he nodded home from close range.

"We knew the game would be like this; in the end we managed to draw," Alcacer said.

"Gareth could have scored in stoppage time and Álvaro had a chance at the other end. We’re all happy... and absolutely knackered."

Alcacer was forced to do his fair share of work at the other end of the field as he chipped in with a strong defensive effort, but he was happy to be at the right end of the pitch to score the levelling goal.

"Strikers have to try to help out the defence as much as possible but when you get chances to score, you have to put them away," Alcacer said.

"We needed two or three weeks to get to grips with the new coach and now, it’s all coming together."

Valencia sit 10th in La Liga after the weekend's action, 13 points off the Champions League places.