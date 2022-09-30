Aleksandar Mitrovic does not need Newcastle motivation – Marco Silva

Marco Silva insisted Aleksandar Mitrovic does not need the added motivation of playing against his former club Newcastle on Saturday to perform.

The Serbia forward has had an impressive start to the season and has found the net five times for Fulham.

Mitrovic netted his 50th Serbia goal on Tuesday, his fourth in two matches during the recent international break, and Silva praised his top goalscorer.

“He doesn’t need that motivation (of playing against his former club), he doesn’t need to play against Newcastle to be motivated,” the Fulham boss said.

“Mitrovic is always full of motivation to play with a Fulham Football Club shirt or with his national team, that is the motivation for him, to play football matches, to be involved with his team-mates, to keep playing with his connection with me and my staff as well, that is the motivation for him, he doesn’t need other motivations.

“After, when he is on the pitch, he is always doing something to help the team to win football matches.”

Silva hinted that winger Harry Wilson could be nearing a return and may be able to take part in training in two weeks.

The Wales international has not played this season after sustaining a serious knee ligament injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign, raising doubts over the possibility of being able to play for his country at the World Cup.

“It’s difficult to say (when he will be back), when you have this type of injury, in the knee, in that ligament. He could give some steps forward. But, after, something comes and you have some steps back,” Silva said.

“He’s going normal, probably we expected him to be a bit more ready right now than he is, but in 10 to 15 days we can see him train, be more confident with the team and, after, it’s up to him to get in the shape he can to be a solution for our team and the national team.”