Drink it in! Guinness signs historic shirt deal with English club

Guinness has signed an historic shirt deal with an English club

It is still held up as one of the most iconic football shirts in English football history.

When Queens Park Rangers unveiled Guinness as their front-of-shirt sponsor in the early 1980s, the blue and white-hooped kit featuring the retro Adidas logo and the name of the Irish stout became an instant classic.

But since QPR switched shirt sponsors at the end of the 1985/86 season, a campaign in which they reached the League Cup final and lost to Oxford United, the brand has been strangely absent from English football.

Since 2019, Guinness has perhaps been most notable in UK sport through its sponsorship of rugby union's Six Nations Championship.

But the drinks giant is making a splash in football once again, having announced an historic partnership with an English club that marks its return to UK football shirt sponsorship after three decades away.

A Bristol City Women shirt draped over a seat at Ashton Gate (Image credit: Guinness)

Guinness has become the front-of-shirt sponsor for Bristol City Women, who currently sit third in WSL 2.

The drinks manufacturer has called the deal "a major vote of confidence in the women's game", adding that it "signals a shift towards long-term, meaningful investment in women’s football, supporting clubs, players and leagues as the professional game continues to grow".

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is one of the most significant commercial partnerships in City's history, as they target promotion back to the top flight following relegation in 2023/24.

The Robins' kit has not carried a front-of-shirt sponsor in recent weeks, which underlines the importance of the deal to the club.

The new shirt will make its debut in Saturday evening's WSL 2 clash with Sunderland at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City Women's new kit, sponsored by Guinness (Image credit: Guinness)

It is the Robins' first home game of 2026, following away wins at Nottingham Forest and Southampton, the latter in the FA Cup, and a draw at Ipswich Town.

Charlotte Healy's side have been in excellent form of late, winning four of their past six games in all competitions.

They are seven points behind WSL 2 leaders Charlton Athletic and have an FA Cup fifth round trip to Arsenal to look forward to next month.